Modelling has become a serious profession now: Bipasha

Actress Bipasha Basu, who started her career as a model before tasting success in Bollywood, says that modelling as a profession has become very serious and challenging now.

“It has become a very serious profession. The field always required great personality so it’s a challenging profession. Those who are entering must look after their health, eat right and be fit,” Bipasha told IANS when asked about the changed modeling profession now.

The actress walked for designers Karishma and Deepa Sondhi for their line “Rasbhari”.

The latest offering of the designer duo celebrated the joy of being a modern Indian woman. The silhouettes were contemporary yet rooted in tradition with splashes of colours that invoked the feeling of a garden in full bloom.

Handcrafted embroideries and textures, an expertise of this designer duo, recreated the beauty of nature in all its feminine glory, using a pot-pourri of crystal beads, French knots, cutdana, threadwork, doriwork, glass and metal beads, and a playful twist on tassles were the highpoint of the entire presentation.

Bipasha, looking like a diva in a red coral lehanga and blouse, was happy to be back in the capital.

“I am very happy to be here and lovely being back to new delhi. The backstage chaos was amazing and I used to feel the same thrill when I was modeling,” she said.

She also credits models for doing an amazing work with clothes.

“Inspite of so much of madness at the backstage, they just make everything look so beautiful and surreal,” she said.