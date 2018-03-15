Kejriwal apologises, ex-Minister Majithia says will withdraw defamation case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday apologised to former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging the latter’s involvement in drug trade in the state, following which the SAD leader said he will withdraw his defamation suit.

The Chief Minister withdrew his allegations and an application regarding the same was filed in a trial court in Amritsar, where a defamation case filed by Majithia against Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal on May 20, 2016, is being heard.

“This proves that they were raking up the issue to tarnish my image and harm me and gain politically,” the former Punjab Minister, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal, told reporters here.

“I will withdraw the case, which I had filed for what is right and for my own and my family’s honour.”

Majithia said another Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan too had submitted his offer of regret.

In the letter, Kejriwal said: “In the recent past, I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in the drug trade. These statements became a political issue.

“Now, I’ve learnt that the allegations are unfounded. Hence, there should be no politics on such issues.

“Because of my allegations made against you at various political rallies, public meetings, TV programmes, print, electronic and social media, you filed a defamation case against us in the Amritsar court.

“I, hereby, withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same,” the letter read.

A statement quoting Majithia said: “It’s human nature. Mr Kejriwal has displayed great courage to admit his mistake and move on. I thank him for this gesture. However, I want all politicians who seek votes on the basis of lies to realise what they are doing. This is not good for our society.”