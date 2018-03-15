Doom for Indian Hockey

Commencing as title favorites and ending at 5th position in six nation tourney, Team India needs soul-searching after its worst-ever Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament outing

By Adarsh Vinay

To get to the point, this was India’s worst-ever performance at the Sultan Azlan Shah Trophy since its inception in 1983. For a team that has won the tournament 5 times, finished runners up twice and claimed the bronze medal on 7 different occasions, finishing 5th out of the 6 participating teams is absolutely unacceptable. In the round-robin event, India lost three matches, drew one and could only win one. It would have been a lot worse but for a face-saving 4-1 victory against Ireland in the fifth-sixth classification playoff.

To be fair, India were fielding a young team as many of the senior players like Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh were being rested ahead of the Commonwealth Games. But that is not to say that the team lacked quality. What India seemed to lack throughout the tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, was intensity.

Two key areas that India really need to work on are defending penalty corners and scoring off them. The Men in Blue were lacking on both fronts and that cost them dearly. A rain-interrupted opening match against Olympic champions Argentina saw Gonzalo Peillat convert 3 penalty corners and claim the match 3-2. Amit Rohidas scored twice for India but that wasn’t enough.

Things began promisingly in the second match against England. Shilanand Lakra gave India a deserved lead but the team failed to build on that. Mark Gleghorne equalised through a penalty corner and the match ended 1-1. Failure to convert penalty corners cost India dearly as they wasted as many as 8 chances in the first half.

Having won both their matches so far, defending world champions Australia eased past India 4-2. That scoreline hardly justifies the mismatch as Australia led 4-0 at one point. India rallied late but two goals from Ramandeep Singh could only restore some respectability to the scoreline, not change the outcome of the match.

Next up for India in the round-robin format were hosts Malaysia who had stunned Argentina in their previous match. But having lost two and drawn one match, India were out for blood. Lakra opened the scoring for India, with Sumit Kumar and Ramandeep also adding to the score sheet either side of a Gurjant Singh brace. Malaysia’s goal came via yet another penalty corner that India failed to defend.

Even at that point, India had an outside chance of being in contention for a medal, provided other results went in their favour. But all those hopes were severely dashed thanks to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Ireland. Despite taking the lead twice through Ramandeep and Rohidas, India allowed Ireleand to equalise twice and then let them claim the lead through a penalty corner. The Europeans held on to win the match 3-2 and ensure that the two teams would meet again for the fifth place play-off.

The play-off was all about limiting damages and ensuring that India did not finish bottom of the pile. A Varun Kumar brace followed by goals from Lakra and Gurjant Singh helped India to a convincing 4-1 victory that helped them save some face.

Apart from the results, India also need to look at the level of their opponents before taking stock. They hardly put up a fight against world champions Australia, and Olympic gold medalists Argentina were always in control during their fixture. While the resounding win over Ireland was convincing, it needs to be kept in mind that the Irish – who are ranked four spots below India – were participating in the tournament for the very first time.

The team’s performance also raises questions about Hockey India’s decision to appoint Sjoerd Marijne as coach after Roelant Oltmans was unceremoniously dismissed last September. Up until that point, the 43-year-old Marijne was the coach of the India women’s team, who are ranked 12th in the world and finished last at the 2016 Rio Olympics. How Marijne is an improvement over Oltmans and how Hockey India took this decision in consultation with Sports Authority of India and the Indian Sports Ministry is absolutely baffling.

Next on the cards for Team India is the Commonwealth Games in Australia, in April. India had come to Malaysia as one of the favourites for the title and was expected to at least land a medal. It will be a lot more cutthroat in Australia and after the way the team performed in this tournament, things just got a whole lot tougher. India will be back to full strength for the trip Down Under as all the seniors who were rested will be back but needless to say, Marijne and his men have their task cut out.