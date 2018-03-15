Bollywood Diary

WOW! Kareena Appreciate Actors Like Kangana Ranaut

At a recent media conclave by a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan lauded Kangana Ranaut for talking about issues like gender inequality openly. At the same event, Kareena Kapoor also said that nepotism doesn’t exist in Bollywood and that Ranveer Singh’s superstardom would not have been possible if it did.

“I appreciate actors like Kangana Ranaut, who bring problems to the forefront by talking about it in their interviews,” said Kareena adding, “There are many superstars from yesteryears and not all of their children are superstars. If nepotism exists everyone would have been superstars and number one. But the fact that today Ranveer Singh, (who) does not have mother or father who is a superstar, out of sheer talent and hard work. I don’t think nepotism exists.”

OMG! Rani Takes Major Dig At Actors for Pay Disparity

Just like nepotism, pay disparity in the film industry is also a much-talked about topic in Bollywood. Recently while speaking to Mid-day, Rani opened up about this issue. She said that money was never a driving force for her while working or taking up any acting assignment. She used to focus on her role and work rather the payments. She alleged actors for talking pay disparity rather honing their acting skills.

“Nowadays, a lot of people who don’t know how to act are also talking of pay parity. It’s important to hone your skills and become good at what you do, money will follow,” said Rani adding, “Actors make money from endorsements or cutting ribbons. Money can come from anywhere.”

OUCH! Aamir Not Happy With Kat’s Work In Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan is touted to be one of the most awaited films of 2018 for its ambitious cast and grandeur scale. But, reports suggest that Aamir is not happy with scenes done by Kat. As per a Mid-Day report, Aamir felt that Katrina needed to redo some of the scenes, especially the action sequences after he saw a few rushes of the film.

The superstar would be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Buzz is that Kat has some really high octane action scenes along with scintillating dance numbers in the film. But reports suggest that her co-star Aamir believes that there is a room for improvement for the gorgeous lady.

IT’S OFICIAL! Prabhudheva To Direct Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

For all those who have been eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey on the big screen, here’s some good news pouring in about the much-awaiting Dabangg. While Arbaaz Khan had already confirmed that he wouldn’t be directing Dabangg 3, we now have it that the directorial reins have been passed over to Prabhudheva instead. The new addition in Dabangg franchise confirmed about the development.

Prabhudeva was quoted as saying to Quint, “I was in Mumbai last week to finalize all the details. Yes, I am directing Dabangg 3 for Salman and Arbaaz Khan. Who says no to them? Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz… the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg is unchanged except me the director.”

Imtiaz Ali OPENS UP On His Next With Shahid Kapoor

It’s while travelling that all of Imtiaz Ali’s characters undergo a life-altering experience but the director says his next won’t involve travel. Right from his debut, Socha Na Tha, where Viren and Aditi travel to Goa and fall in love, to his last, where Harry and Sejal realize they are meant to be together while searching for a ring in Europe.

His next reunites him with his Jab We Met actor, Shahid Kapoor and the director is tight-lipped about the project. In an interview with PTI, Imtiaz said, “The film is a human story. It’s in one place. If I can tell you one thing, it would be that it is not a travel-oriented film, which is a good thing for me, it will be different for me.”

RELEASED! Trailer of Sujit Sircar’s October Is Out

The trailer of Shoojit Sircar’s October with Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in leading roles has been released. Dhawan and Sandhu play Dan and Shiuli respectively, two young hotel management trainees. But, their ordinary lives got shaken after a traumatic event, never to be the same again.

Ever since it was announced, the film is being touted as a unique love story devoid of love at first sight and other run-of-the-mill tropes. The film has been promoted as a celebration of love, nature and the autumn season — a theme that is unmistakable in the October trailer, too. Sandhu, who is making her acting debut with October, does not get a lot of dialogues in the trailer, but her expressions are enough to convey what her character is feeling.