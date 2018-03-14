Trump’s Eyewash Gimmick

Trump knows any crackdown on FBI would be suicidal. Thus, he is trying to divert public attention in regions like Af-Pak border, Golan Heights, Korean Peninsula and South China Sea

By Asit Manohar

Amid news of rising tension between Israel-Syria and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreeing to give moratorium to his nuke programs and meet the US president Donald Trump; a news that failed to catch attention of the global observers was of US counterintelligence officials scrutinizing one of Ivanka Trump’s international business deals. This took place after activists is the US demanding the National Rifle Association (NRA) to reveal if it received donations from Russia, after it was reported the FBI is investigating whether a Kremlin-linked Moscow businessman channelled money to the group’s campaign to help Donald Trump win the election.

With the influence of the NRA under mounting scrutiny following a school shooting in Florida and the campaign led by students to change the country’s gun laws, campaigners say it is vital that investigators uncover if the powerful lobbying group used any Russian money to help elect Republican members of Congress and Donald Trump during the 2016 race. It is against the law to use foreign money in federal election campaigns.

GUNNING FLOATERS

It was recently reported the FBI was focusing its attention on Alexander Torshin, a former member of the upper house of Russia’s parliament and currently deputy governor of Russia’s central bank, who is said to have a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The 64-year-old gun enthusiast is also said to be a Life Member of the NRA.

Giffords, the gun safety group set up by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2011, said if it was true the NRA had accepted a donation, it would be “an insult to members and a threat to our democracy”.

“The NRA was once an organization dedicated to gun safety and sportsmanship, but today it’s been overtaken by lobbyists and has grown increasingly out of touch with the gun owners it claims to represent,” said Giffords’ Executive Director Peter Ambler.

The NRA spent a record $55m during the 2016 election cycle, directing money towards campaigns and adverts supporting members of congress it judged to be most supportive of its aims and polities. Senator Marco Rubio, who this week was publicly challenged by a Florida shooting survivor to vow to refuse to take NRA money, has received at least $3.3m from the NRA during his career, the sixth most of the current members of Congress. During the 2016 election, the NRA scored Rubio “A+”, its highest ranking.

The largest amount of money from the NRA in 2016, a total of $30m, went to Trump. It helped pay for advertisements supporting his campaign and attacking that of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. The money was spent by a wing of the NRA that is not legally obligated to reveal who its donors are.

Now, the question that readers may ask, how does the NRA matter related to Syria crisis and North Korean leader agreeing to choose peace over his nuke missile programs? For such readers, the answer is simply “it has its cables linked to Donald Trump and Russian bug in the US polls.” After allegations of Donald Trump receiving help from Russia in the US Presidential Polls, these allegations have once again started to resurface after few state polls in the US, where Republicans registered an astonishing victory, which didn’t went down well among the poll observers. The poll observers are still not able to digest the victory that Donald Trump registered over Hillary Clinton. There is a huge section of such observers who still believe in the theory of Russian interference in US Presidential Polls. They assert their views citing, “Firing the FBI Chief James Comey doesn’t mean FBI would stop investigating whether the Russian interference in 2016 US Presidential Polls happened or not.”

MULLER HEAT

FBI is an independent agency and it doesn’t stop investigating any case if its chief is changed. In May 2017, FBI director James Comey had been fired by Donald Trump, who said in a letter that he was being “terminated and removed” because he was “not able to effectively lead the bureau”. The sacking came after attorney general Jeff Sessions and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein recommended to Trump that he be removed over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. However, critics believe the dismissal is more closely linked to Comey’s role in investigating Trump’s allies for alleged links to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Comey reportedly found out he had been fired while speaking to FBI employees in Los Angeles and initially thought it was a prank. The controversial move has been condemned by Democrats, many of whom said the sacking was “Nixonian” and their view was backed by some high profile Republicans including Trump supporters.

If Trump had received support from Russia in 2016 Presidential Polls through Moscow’s interference, he won’t have intervened in Syrian crisis — an alibi that observers are not ready to accept. In fact, they are counter fighting with the theory of Trump’s idea of diverting the public attention through such means.

“The FBI probe over Russian intervention in the US Presidential Polls is going in the direction where it should have proceeded and Trump is under alarming stress to counter the allegation of poll malpractice through Russian support. Therefore, he is ultra offensive in Afghanistan, Korean Peninsula, South Asia and South China Sea to raise war. It helps him create counter allegation to such theories of poll malpractice because for raising military aggression in the above mentioned regions, Trump doesn’t have the support of his own army,” observes counter.

Meanwhile, a CNN report claims that a grand jury has been convened and has started issuing subpoenas relating to the FBI’s Russia probe. The development, if confirmed suggests the investigation has entered a new phase. When President Donald Trump abruptly fired James Comey lastyear, he wrote in the former FBI Director’s termination letter that he was appreciative of Comey telling him, on three separate occasions, that Trump himself was not under investigation — an assertion Comey confirmed in congressional testimony.

On June 14, the Washington Post reported that Mueller had expanded his investigation to determine if Trump had attempted to obstruct justice, and was interviewing senior intelligence officials — Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, Head of National Security Agency Mike Rogers, and Rogers’ former deputy Richard Ledgett — as part of that probe. The Post cited multiple unnamed sources familiar with those interview requests.

Two days after the Post reported Mueller was investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice, the President seemed to acknowledge as much himself in an early morning tweet, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.” Trump’s tweet was most likely in reference to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whose memo he cited as justification for firing Comey, and who had appointed Mueller as special counsel. But Trump has also said he had decided to fire Comey before Rosenstein wrote a memo recommended him. Mueller operates with day-to-day independence of Rosenstein, but Rosenstein still oversees how the investigation is funded. These developments are enough to express that FBI probe is still underway and are giving nightmare to the US President who is trying to transfer this burden of probe by instigating tension in Afghan-Pakistan, South East Asia, Korean Peninsula and South China Sea regions.

FBI IN MISSION MODE

To find the progress in FBI probe, recent Trump’s tweet over Florida shootout is important, “Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

Trump also claimed that he never said that Moscow had not interfered in the US elections. “I said ‘it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer,’” the president said. “The Russian ‘hoax’ was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did!”

Instead, Trump claimed that former US President Barack Obama knew about the Russian threat to the polls and “did nothing” about it.

The US president also alleged that it was Russia’s goal to “create discord, disruption and chaos within the US”. He claimed that the investigation into alleged meddling by Moscow meant that the Russians had “succeeded beyond their wildest dreams”.

In fact, for last few months, FBI has enhanced its pressure on Trump’s family. US counterintelligence officials are scrutinizing one of Ivanka Trump’s international business deals, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The FBI has been looking into the negotiations and financing surrounding Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, according to a US official and a former US official. The scrutiny could be a hurdle for the first daughter as she tries to obtain a full security clearance in her role as adviser to President Donald Trump.

FAMILY UNDER SCRUTINY

It’s standard procedure to probe foreign contacts and international business deals as part of a background check investigation. But the complexity of the Trump Organization’s business deals, which often rely on international financing and buyers, presents a challenge.

The FBI has been looking closely at the international business entanglements of both Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, to determine whether any of those deals could leave them vulnerable to pressure from foreign agents, including China, according to a US official.

The development — a 616-foot beacon dotting the Vancouver skyline and featuring a trademarked Ivanka Trump spa — opened in February 2017, just after Trump took office.

The Trump Organization does not own the building. Instead, like other Trump projects, it receives licensing and marketing fees from the developer, Joo Kim Tiah. A scion of one of Malaysia’s wealthiest families, Tiah runs his family’s Canada-based development company Holborn Group. President Trump’s June financial disclosure form reveals that Trump Organization made more than $5 million in royalties and $21,500 in management fees from the Vancouver property.

The $360 million project, which features 147 guest rooms and 217 luxury residences, quickly became a magnet for foreign buyers.

In the case of Vancouver, it’s not clear why investigators are examining this particular deal. The timing of the deal — as one of the few Trump-branded properties to open since Trump took office — could be of interest. The flow of foreign money, either from the developer or international condo buyers, could also be sparking scrutiny.

Since Kushner took on his role as senior adviser to President Trump, officials in countries including China have discussed ways to use Kushner’s web of business deals to manipulate him, according to The Washington Post.

“CNN is wrong that any hurdle, obstacle, concern, red flag or problem has been raised with respect to Ms. Trump or her clearance application,” said Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s ethics counsel. “Nothing in the new White House policy has changed Ms. Trump’s ability to do the same work she has been doing since she joined the Administration.”

Alan Garten, executive vice president and chief legal officer for the Trump Organization, said, “Company’s role was and is limited to licensing its brand and managing the hotel. Accordingly, the company would have had no involvement in the financing of the project or the sale of units.”

While it is not known whether Ivanka Trump’s business deals are of interest to the special counsel’s investigation, Mueller has been examining her husband’s interactions with foreign investors.

Kushner has been unable to obtain a full security clearance amid Mueller’s investigation into his contacts with Russians and financial dealings with foreigners. His interim security clearance was downgraded this week from top secret to secret.

Because Ivanka Trump and Kushner are married, concerns that arise during one partner’s security clearance investigation could stall or block both of them from receiving a full clearance, according to a US official.

Any information that arises during the FBI’s security clearance checks that could be relevant to the special counsel’s investigation would be automatically shared, according to a US official.

So far, the first daughter — one of the President’s closest confidants — has largely managed to escape the glare of the Russia investigation. She has not been called to testify on Capitol Hill. She told NBC she has not met with Mueller for an interview.

Consistently we have said there was no collusion. “There was no collusion,” Ivanka Trump said in an interview this week with NBC News. “And we believe that Mueller will do his work and reach that same conclusion.”

But her low profile, particularly when it comes to Mueller’s investigation, is baffling to some legal experts.

“Why is he not interviewing Ivanka? The answer is, “beatsme”, said Michael Zeldin, a CNN legal analyst and former prosecutor who previously worked for Mueller at the Justice Department.

“Either he’s just biding his time,” Zeldin said, “or he has obtained this evidence elsewhere and he doesn’t need her, or he appreciates the possibility of a major eruption were he to do that.”

Ivanka Trump accompanied the President as two key events unfolded that Mueller is looking into as part of an obstruction of justice investigation: the firing of then-FBI Director James Comey and the misleading statement about the Trump team’s meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016.

While it’s unclear what role she played in either of those instances, she may have been privy the President’s thinking at the time.

Trump’s first-born daughter has long served as a trusted adviser, and she and her father often speak several times a day. She worked closely with her father and siblings in the family real estate business and counseled Trump throughout the presidential campaign and transition. She resigned from the Trump Organization in January 2017 and officially joined the White House staff in March.

For the most part, congressional investigators have also shown little interest in speaking with Ivanka, although some have pressed for her testimony.

SPAT WITH FBI

Last month, Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he’d like to speak with Ivanka Trump. But GOP members of the committee haven’t backed his request to interview her.

Hence, after Comey, Trump is facing the heat of special counsel Robert S Mueller. It’s not that Trump is sitting idle and Muller is achieving his targets with ease. He wanted to fire Mueller, as he had fired FBI Director James Comey. That would have created a constitutional crisis like no other since Watergate — and a clear count of obstructing justice. Any rookie prosecutor could have brought that case to court. And Bob Mueller is no rookie.

Trump wants to go to war with Mueller? A man who faced down George W Bush and Dick Cheney to protect the Constitution from becoming a casualty in the war on terror, a Marine veteran with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star? Trump wants to attack the Justice Department and the FBI when he and his administration are the focus of the most politically charged criminal investigation in half a century?

These would be suicide missions. Ever since Nixon, no president has won a face-to-face battle with the FBI or a special counsel investigating the White House. And Richard Nixon, for all his deviousness and duplicity, was an infinitely more sophisticated political operator than Donald Trump.

Nixon never would have fallen had not FBI agents pursued their investigation despite the fact that their leaders were hopelessly compromised or criminally entangled by Watergate. We would never know how President Ronald Reagan sold arms to Iran as ransom for American hostages had not the FBI used state-of-the-art forensics to salvage slam-dunk evidence from purged White House computer files in 1987. President Bill Clinton never would have faced impeachment for perjury had not the FBI drawn his blood — and secured DNA evidence of his sexual dalliances—in the Map Room of the White House in 1998.

Only the FBI can walk into the White House and compel a president to comply with the law. Only the FBI can build a criminal case against a chief executive. Trump may not realize he is up against three present and former FBI directors who have proved fearless and fiercely independent when it comes to confronting presidents.

Since Donald Trump is fully aware that his head-on war against the FBI would be suicidal, he has decided to divert public attention by instigating tension in regions like Afghanistan-Pakistan border, Golan Heights, Korean Peninsula, South China Sea etc.