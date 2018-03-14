India’s wholesale inflation in February cools marginally at 2.48%

Wholesale price-indexed (WPI) inflation in India during February softened marginally at 2.48 per cent from 2.84 per cent in the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.

According to the Commerce Ministry data, the WPI inflation in February 2017 was more than double at 5.1 per cent.

Wednesday’s wholesale inflation data follows the retail inflation figures for February released earlier this week which showed a slight cooling in the consumer price-indexed (CPI) inflation at 4.4 per cent on the back of lower food and fuel prices.