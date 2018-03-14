Even partial opposition unity enough to beat BJP: Sharad

Even “a partial unity” among opposition parties is enough to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former central minister Sharad Yadav said on Wednesday.

“The government will go even if there is a partial unity among the opposition parties,” Yadav told the India Today news channel.

He was commenting on the Lok Sabha by-election results from Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party has taken an unssailable leads in both the Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies, as well as in Bihar where a Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats voted.

With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) backing the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, the rebel Janata Dal-United leader said: “This is the writing on the wall. If you go separately, you will drown. If you go together, then you will save the country as well as yourself.”

Asked if the opposition parties were chalking out unity plans ahead of the 2019 general election, he said: “The process is on.”

He added: “Opposition unity is a big challenge and it takes time and honest efforts.”