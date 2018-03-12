Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

The Lok Sabha was disrupted on Monday amid continued protests by the opposition over the PNB fraud case and other issues, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to first adjourn the House till noon, and later for the day.

This was the sixth day in a row when the House, facing a stalemate, was forced to adjourn. The entire first week of the second part of the Budget Session, that started on March 5, was washed out without transacting any business.

Within minutes after it met, members from various parties trooped near the Speaker’s podium, raising slogans on different issues, including the banking irregularities.

The Congress members were seen raising slogans demanding that Nirav Modi, the key accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, be brought back to India.

The former National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Telegu Desam Party, meanwhile, demonstrated for special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The AIADMK pressed for the forming of the Cauvery Board.

Mahajan tried to take up the Question Hour but in vain, as the din continued. She then adjourned the House till noon.

When the House met again, the scene was the same, but several bills were introduced in the House amid the ruckus.

As the protests continued unabated, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.