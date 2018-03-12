Congress’ Rathwa, Yagnik file RS nominations from Gujarat

Former Union Minister and veteran tribal leader Naransinh Rathwa and party spokesperson Amee Yagnik on Monday filed nominations as Congress candidates for two of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded three candidates, including two sitting Rajya Sabha members.

All four seats are currently represented by the BJP, including one by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has been moved to Uttar Pradesh, since the party does not have adequate numbers to win all four seats.

With 99 MLAs in a 182-member Assembly, the BJP can easily win two seats.

The opposition Congress with 77 legislators, besides the four Independents and one Bharatiya Tribal Party member, also has the numbers this time to send two members to the Upper House.