President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed Suresh Prabhu as the new Civil Aviation Minister, a statement said.

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said Commerce and Industry Minister Prabhu will take additional charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The announcement came two days after P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju stepped down as the Aviation Minister following the Telegu Desam Party’s quitting the NDA government.