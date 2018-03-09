Police case against Shami, four others over domestic violence

A case was recorded against India pacer Mohammed Shami and four others after the cricketers wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint against him alleging domestic violence and extra-marital affairs, police said on Friday.

“On the basis of written letter of complaint of Hasin Jahan wife of Md. Shami, a case was recorded at Jadavpur police station on March 8 against Md Sami and four others,” a police official said.

Jahan had posted screenshots of Shami’s alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account.

She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women.

Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to kill her.

“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 a.m. in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” she alleged.

Shami, however, denied the allegations, saying it was an attempt to derail his cricket career.

The cricketer hails from Uttar Pradesh and represents Bengal in domestic tournaments.