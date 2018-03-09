Jaya Bachchan files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha

Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bacchan on Friday filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as the candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

Accompanied by party Vice President Kirnmoy Nanda, chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhary, Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav and Sahara India founder Subrata Roy, Jaya Bachchan filed three sets of papers at the Central Hall of the state Assembly here.

The SP, the main opposition in the Assembly, can send one member to the Upper House of Parliament, elections for which will be held on March 23.

It has 47 legislators in the state assembly. While another party leader Naresh Agarwal’s term was also ending with that of Jaya Bachchan, the wife of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was picked by the SP leadership for the seat.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is busy in election-bound Phoolpur in Allahabad, could not make it for the filing of nomination papers of Jaya Bachchan, who, once elected, would serve a fourth term as a Rajya Sabha member.

Asked how she felt as she had been chosen over many senior contenders in the party, the 69-year-old shot back by saying she too was a party veteran.

Ten Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh will be elected on March 23. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win eight seats on its own strength.

It has so far named Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as a candidate. The Bahujan Samaj Party has picked up former legislator Bhim Rao Ambedkar as its candidate.