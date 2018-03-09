Irrfan’s ‘Hindi Medium’ heads to Taiwan

Mumbai, Actor Irrfan Khan’s “Hindi Medium”, which takes a comical look at the underbelly of India’s education system, will be releasing in Taiwan.

Zee Studios International, the overseas distributor of the film, is extending its international release to China and Taiwan, read a statement.

Released in India on May 19, the story of “Hindi Medium” revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she becomes accepted by the elite.

“China’s theatrical market is huge and growing rapidly. Seeing that ‘Hindi Medium’ has performed well in each and every major international territory is a testament to its potential in China and Taiwan as well. They appreciate good content. With ‘Hindi Medium’, we hope to offer them another spectacular movie experience,” said Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition).

“Indian cinema has no constraints of mobility or literacy, the trick is to understand how far your film can reach, with such a strong subject and interesting storyline ‘Hindi Medium’ is bound to touch hearts beyond borders,” added Chopra.

The film also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and “Tanu Weds Manu” fame actor Deepak Dobriyal. The second part of the film has also been announced.

Homi Adajania will be directing the sequel to “Hindi Medium” with Irrfan playing the lead. There is no word on Qamar getting back for the second part.