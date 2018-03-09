IFFLA to screen ‘Chandni’ as tribute to Sridevi

Los Angeles, The 16th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) here next month will have a memorial tribute screening of “Chandni”, one of the gems from the late Bollywood actress Sridevi’s glorious cinematic career.

The gala will screen a 2K print of the 1989 hit “Chandni”, courtesy of Yash Raj Films, read a statement.

IFFLA, to be held April 11-15, will open with “In The Shadows”, starring Manoj Bajpayee, and conclude with Rima Das’ “Village Rockstars”.

Other highlights include Nagraj Manjule’s short film “An Essay of the Rain”, Ben Rekhi’s “The Ashram” starring Kal Penn, Vaishali Sinha’s “Ask The Sexpert” about 93-year old sex advice columnist Mahinder Watsa, “The Hungry”, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tisca Chopra, Hansal Mehta’s “Omerta” and Nila Madhab Panda’s “Kadvi Hawa”.

The line-up includes 12 languages and a list of first and second-time filmmakers, including 11 women filmmakers.

“This year’s lineup is a testament to the rich variety of genre, style and skill that exists within the Indian filmmaking community. We are enormously proud to present this collection of exciting, inspiring, and challenging stories that are sure to make for a thrilling festival experience,” said Mike Dougherty, IFFLA’s Director of Programming.

This year, IFFLA will feature four world premieres, three North American premieres, two US premieres, and 14 Los Angeles premieres.

Various filmmakers and actors will attend the festival, including Mehta, Sinha, Bornila Chatterjee, Panda and “Ajji” lead actress Sushama Deshpande.