HC grants bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, arrested for allegedly assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash last month.

The court observed that during the course of arguments on the bail plea, a trust deficit between the members of legislative assembly and the bureaucrats was evident to the hilt.

“To see that no unforeseen incident occurs in future and also to maintain transparency, the Government of NCT of Delhi would be well advised to get the meetings inter-se the legislators and the bureaucrats videographed,” Justice Mukta Gupta said while granting bail to Jarwal.

The court also asked Jarwal to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the like amount.

The court said: “In view of the discussion aforesaid, the nature of allegations, the sentence provided for the offences invoked if convicted after trial and the fact that there is no likelihood of the petitioner fleeing away from justice, this court deems it fit to grant bail to the petitioner (Jarwal).”

The court, however, imposed condition that if Jarwal, himself or through someone else, intimidates or harasses or obstructs the lawful activity of the complainant, the police would be entitled to seek cancellation of the bail.

The court directed him not to tamper with the evidence or intimidate or approach any of the witnesses.

The court also noted that this was the third FIR against Jarwal for assault on a public servant and said in case he indulges in any such illegal act in future, the bail granted to the accused would be liable to be cancelled.

Besides, the court directed the legislator not to leave the country without prior permission.

On February 19, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was beaten up by AAP legislators Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM’s residence, where the top bureaucrat had been called for an emergency meeting.