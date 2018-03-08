Will support whoever gives AP Special Category Status: YSR Congress chief

YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday said the party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status (SCS).

“Whoever signs the Special Category Status file will get our support,” Reddy told the media in Prakasam district.

He said both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had cheated Andhra Pradesh by promising but not granting the SCS.

The BJP-led NDA government ruled out SCS to AP, citing 14th finance commission report not to grant SCS to any state.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has announced that his party would grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power.

Reddy also challenged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“Either you move the motion and we will support or we move it and you support”, he said.