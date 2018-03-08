Normalcy returns to Srinagar after shutdown

Normalcy returned to Srinagar on Thursday after a shutdown was imposed the previous day against a gunfight in Shopian district earlier this week that killed six people, police said.

Shops, public transport, banks, post offices and government offices started normal operations although educational institutions across the valley were ordered to remain for two more days as a precautionary measure.

Separatists had called for the protest shutdown on Wednesday against the gunfight on Sunday. The victims comprised four civilians and two militants.

Separatist leaders, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq were placed under house arrest while Muhammad Yasin Malik was lodged at the Srinagar Central Jail.

Authorities restored internet services in south Kashmir after it remained suspended for four days.

Rail services between Baramulla town in the Valley and Bannihal in the Jammu region also resumed.