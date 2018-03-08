Metroman Sreedharan, Kerala government clash

Asserting that no metro rail service in the world makes profit, Metroman E. Sreedharan on Thursday slammed the Kerala government for its failure to sign an agreement with the DMRC even 14 months after it was awarded a project.

Sreedharan expressed his displeasure over the manner in which the Pinarayi Vijayan government had failed to sign the turnkey consultancy agreement for the preparatory works of the Light Metro project in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Vijayan, while replying to a submission in the state assembly, had said it was not his government but the DMRC which had withdrawn from the project.

“Moreover, before Kochi Metro came, it was only DMRC that was there, but with the Kochi Metro running at a loss, the Financial Department is studying the new proposed Light Metro projects in detail….

“Only after proper studies will the report be taken up and would be sent to the Centre for approval. At no cost will we shelve the Light Metro projects,” Vijayan said.

Replying to the Chief Minister’s statement, Sreedharan told media persons in Kochi that “no metro rail in the world makes profit”.

“The best word what can be said is metros make only operational surplus or, in other words, it can be termed as financial viability when the expenses are met with the revenue generated.

“The Kochi Metro is still not complete. Once complete, it would be different,” said Sreedharan, who is an advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Sreedharan informed the media that the DMRC has decided to exit from the proposed Light Metro for the 35.12km stretch in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and has decided to close down its offices there.

“Since 2014, we have had these offices and every month we are now spending Rs 16 lakh, which has now become a big burden.

“We are just safeguarding our interests as we can’t go forward spending Rs 16 lakh every month without getting a job,” said Sreedharan.

Sreedharan had written to the government to see that they sign the agreement before February 15, and if this is not done they would have to take tough decisions.

“We were waiting for the government to give us the work to go ahead, but it never came. We did a lot of work for this and now we cannot go on like this… spending money when we do not have the work in our hand.

“In the past, whenever I wanted to meet the Chief Minister, I could do it but now it’s not like that. I do not know why he is not meeting me,” added Sreedharan.

He also pointed out that due to the heavy workload he is unable to be advisor to other state governments.

“Today, I am advisor to Uttar Pradesh and Kerala governments. I resigned as advisor to Andhra Pradesh and refused to accept the role offered by Maharashtra, as it is physically impossible and is a big strain,” said Sreedharan.

Of late, Sreedharan has come under attack from the Kerala government.

Although Sreedharan had refused to be drawn into any controversy, he added, “there is no other agency other than the DMRC who are qualified and competent to handle metro jobs in the country”.