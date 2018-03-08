Kim Kardashian goes topless while eating ramen

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has shared a photograph in which she is seen eating ramen while she is topless.

Kim shared a photograph of herself on Instagram from her recent trip to Tokyo with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the image, Kim, 37, is seen topless while eating. Her hands and freshly-dyed pink hair were positioned to partially cover her breasts.

Kim captioned the image: “Nudels”

She added a ramen ’emoji’.

The photograph garnered a lot of attention and comments, with one user quipping: “We’ve been eating noodles wrong this whole time.”