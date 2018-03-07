Petrol bomb thrown at BJP’s Coimbatore office

A petrol bomb was hurled at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here in Tamil Nadu by unidentified persons early on Wednesday, police said.

The attackers had come in a three wheeler. Police are investigating the case.

The attack comes a day after BJP National Secretary H. Raja’s message in the social media that said the statue of rationalist movement founder E.V. Ramasamy or Periyar would be razed to the ground.

The message was later removed.

Late on Tuesday, two persons were arrested in Thirupattur in Vellore district for vandalising Periyar’s statue.