DCW chief Swati Maliwal detained on way to PM’s office

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was detained on Wednesday when she was going to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office along with other members of the DCW to hand over letters supporting the ‘Rape Roko’ campaign.

“DCW chief was going to hand over 5.55 lakh letters to @PMOIndia. She had even informed police & PM Office both. What a disgusting behaviour by @DelhiPolice,” AAP media coordinator Vandana Singh tweeted.

The letters were written by people to support the ‘Rape Roko’ movement initiated by DCW demanding strong punishment to rapists of children inside six months.