Nirav Modi’s firm moves Delhi HC against ED proceedings

Nirav Modi’s firm Firestar Diamond on Tuesday moved Delhi High Court against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings against it in the multi-crore-rupee Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

In its plea, the company sought quashing of seizing of movable properties of Nirav Modi and depositing them with the PNB.

It also sought a copy of the search warrant and other documents related to searches and seizures by the ED.

The ED has so far seized properties worth Rs 6,000 crore of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Group.

The court will hear the plea on Wednesday.

Diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have been accused of defrauding the PNB of Rs 12,600 crore, with Rs 1,300 crore being added to the fraud kitty on February 26.