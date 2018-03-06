E-way bill must for intra-state goods movement from June 1

All states shall have to compulsorily implement the national e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods by June 1, the government said on Tuesday.

“As per the decision of the GST Council, the states may choose any date before June 1 for implementing the national e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods… but all states shall implement it latest by June 1,” Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

For inter-state movement of goods, the system is expected to become mandatory from April 1 if the recommendation of the Group of Ministers on Information Technology is approved by the GST Council during its March 10 meeting.

Shukla said that all states had joined the government’s centralised e-way bill system for inter-state transport of goods by road under the GST regime.

“Accordingly, the government, on the recommendations of the GST Council, appointed the 1st day of February as the date from which the provisions of the e-way bill rules shall come into force for inter-state movement of goods,” he said.

However, in view of the difficulties faced by the traders in generating the e-way bill due to initial technological glitches, it was decided by the GST Council to extend the trial phase for generation of e-way bills, both for inter-state and intra-state movement of goods.

In its February 24 meeting, a group of ministers headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi recommended April 1 as the date for compulsory implementation of the system for inter-state goods movement.

However, Modi added that for intra-state movement, it would be implemented in a phased manner, with four-five states being allowed to come on board. The recommendations of the group of ministers would be considered by the GST Council during its March 10 meeting.

Under the GST regime, an e-way bill needs to be generated and carried for movement of all goods valued at over Rs 50,000.