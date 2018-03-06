Bollywood’s favourite Aunty Shammi dead

Veteran character actress for nearly six decades, Shammi Rabadi passed away at her home here late on Monday, a family friend said. She was 87.

According to Bollywood personality Ashok Shekhar, she had been ailing since some time. She breathed her last at her Juhu Circle home.

Her funeral shall be performed at the Oshiwara cemetery later in the day, Shekhar told IANS.

Shammi, whose real name was Nargis, was a Parsi and the former wife of legendary Bollywood filmmaker, the late Sultan Ahmed.

She became a popular character artist portraying supporting roles of aunt, granny, elder spinster in the family, et al, besides acting for television serials.