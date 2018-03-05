Ryan Seacrest at Oscars red carpet despite sexual misconduct allegations

There were debates whether Ryan Seacrest will be back to host the Oscars red carpet after being accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour by his former stylist. And the TV host returned for his award show responsibilities and host the red carpet show for the 90th Academy Awards here.

Nominees Allison Janney and Christopher Plummer stopped by Seacrest’s spot on the carpet at the Dolby Theatre here on Sunday early-on and chatted with the host about being nominated, reports foxnews.com.

Later on, actor Richard Jenkins, who was wearing a Time’s Up pin, also spoke to Seacrest.

The pin is meant to show support for the movement that aims to put a stop to the mistreatment of women. “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson also had a conversation with him and told him she’d see him in New York.

Seacrest, 43, a long-time host for E!, has in recent months been facing accusations of sexual misconduct from his former stylist — all of which he’s denied.

Suzie Hardy said that she was fired in 2013 after she made graphic complaints of harassment against Seacrest to E’s human resources department.

Despite the allegations, E! has stood by Seacrest, saying that an investigation found there was “insufficient evidence to support the claims” made against him.

Critics have slammed the network for letting the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host continue his hosting duties on Sunday amid the whole #MeToo movement.