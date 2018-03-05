Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests against PNB bank fraud

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday as soon as they met for the second part of the budget session of Parliament amid opposition protests over the Punjab National Bank fraud and special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after Trinamool Congress and Left party MPs started shouting slogans in protest against the alleged bank fraud amounting to over Rs 12,600 crore by jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi who have fled the country.

TDP MPs also protested seeking special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The Anhdra issue also let to adjournment of the Rajya Sabha.