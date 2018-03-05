Lalu’s daughrter Misa Bharti, husband get bail

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar were given bail on Monday by a CBI court in an alleged Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case.

The couple was, however, barred from leaving the country till further orders after a Special CBI Judge rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s objections on giving them bail.

Bharti, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, and her husband appeared before the court after they were asked to do so.

On December 23 last year, the ED filed third chargesheet against Bharti’s chartered accountant, her husband and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case.

The ED, in July last year, had filed a supplementary chargesheet against Bharti’s chartered accountant Rajesh Agrawal in connection with the case in which the agency named around 35 accused, including brothers Virendra Jain and Surender Kumar Jain.

Agrawal was accused of converting black money into legal sources of income through dubious transactions with the help of the Jain brothers.