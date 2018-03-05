Lalu’s 4th fodder scam case: Court to deliver judgment on March 15

The hearing in a fourth multi-million rupee fodder scam involving former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Yadav concluded here on Monday in a special CBI court, which fixed March 15 as the date for delivering its judgment.

The case relates to fraudulent withdrawals Rs 13.13 crore from December 1995 to January 1996 from the Dumka treasury.

Besides Lalu Prasad, another former Chief Minister, Jagganth Mishra, and 30 others are also accused in this case.

Lalu Prasad was convicted in the first case in 2013 and was awarded five years imprisonment.

He was convicted by a special CBI court in the second case on December 23, 2017 and awarded three-and-a-half-years imprisonment on January 6. He was convicted in a third case on January 24 related to fraudulent withdrawals from Chaibasa treasury and was awarded a five-year term.

He now faces another two cases — one in Ranchi and one in Patna.

The multi-million rupee fodder scam had surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was the Chief Minister of undivided Bihar. The probe was handed over to CBI on the directive of the Patna High Court.

The bulk of the cases were transferred to Ranchi after Jharkhand was carved out from Bihar in 2000.