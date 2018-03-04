Keanu Reeves may lead superhero film ‘Past Midnight’

Actor Keanu Reeves may be seen as a vigilante in superhero movie “Past Midnight”.

According to deadline.com, the actor is being eyed to lead “Past Midnight”.

Following its success with a slew of small-screen superheroes series such as “The Punisher”, “Daredevil” and “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”, Netflix won a bidding war for “Past Midnight”.

The film is to be written by T.J. Fixman, directed by Rick Famuyiwa and produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

The deals for these people have been done and the team expects Reeves to join in.

The film’s plot is still under wraps. However, it is said that the film is a new type of vigilante superhero story.

If Reeves signs the deal, then people can see the “considerable discipline and range, easy movement between the buttoned-down demeanour that suits a police procedural story and the loose-jointed manner of his comic roles” again.