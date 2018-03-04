Honoured to be amongst best of best: Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal feels honoured to be amongst the best of the best at the 90th Academy Awards as his movie “Victoria & Abdul” with Hollywood star Judi Dench has received two Oscar nominations.

The Indian actor, a “surprise guest” at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre and Highland Centre in Hollywood on Sunday, tweeted two photographs from the venue.

“Was getting the last few glimpses at the academy presentation for hair and make-up nominations. What an honour to be amongst the best of the best. It’s already a victory for (nominees) Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard to be amongst the best ones in the world,” Ali captioned the images.

“Victoria & Abdul” is in contention to win an Oscar in two categories — Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling.

Helmed by Stephen Frears, “Victoria & Abdul” is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

The role of the queen is played by Dench, and Abdul is essayed by Ali.