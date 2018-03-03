It’s victory for Modi’s politics of development: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said the party’s victory in the Tripura assembly elections is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s politics of development.

“I thank brothers and sisters of Tripura for their massive support to the BJP. This is the victory for Modi’s politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of northeastern region of India,” Shah said in a tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed to form the government in Tripura for the first time after toppling the Left Front led by Communist Party of India-Marxist which had been ruling the state since 1993.

The elections to 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly were held on February 18. Polling was deferred to March 12 in Charilam (Reserved-Tribal) seat due to the death of sitting MLA and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma.