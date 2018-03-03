SAIL’s growth up 9% in February, to ramp up production

State-run steel producer Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is looking to ramp up its production after achieving 9 per cent growth in crude steel production to 1.272 million tonnes in February over the corresponding period last year, an official said on Saturday.

Reviewing the performance for the month of February 2018, SAIL Chairman P.K. Singh emphasised on winding up the few remaining projects under modernisation and ramping up production from the new units, a statement said.

He exhorts for rapid ramping up of production and targets a higher output in March, it said.

SAIL is in the final leg of completing the modernisation and expansion where only a few downstream facilities at its Bhilai Steel Plant are under completion.

The new mills at the company’s other plant locations are being rapidly ramped up and stabilised for harnessing the entire potential of these facilities.

In these series of performance review, Singh recently visited its Bhilai Steel Plant and urged the workforce to perform to their utmost potential. During this, he also visited the recently commissioned blast furnace-Mahamaya, Universal Rail Mill, and the Steel Melting Shop III.

The new blast furnace is under stabilisation and production from it is steadily being ramped up. Blast furnace, Mahamaya, has produced more than 60,000 tonnes of hot metal since it was blown on February 2.