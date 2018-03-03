Congress to stake claim to form government in Meghalaya: Kamal Nath

The Congress will stake its claim to form the next government in Meghalaya later in the day, senior party leader Kamal Nath said on Saturday expressing confidence it would succeed in its mission.

“Well, we will make a claim to the Governor tonight and ask him to call us to form the government,” Nath, who has been despatched here along with senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Mukul Wasnik to try and form the government in Meghalaya which has returned a hung verdict.

He said Congress was in touch all the regional parties in Meghayala in its efforts to form the government.

He accused the BJP of using money power to cause as much disturbance as possible and to keep the Congress out of power.

In Tripura, where the BJP has ousted the Left Front from power, Nath said the Congress was not a player in the state. “But the people of Tripura will soon understand and they are in for a big shock,” he said.