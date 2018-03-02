Wawrinka withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami tournaments

Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka has announced that he will not compete in the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open tournaments to rest his injured knee and prepare for the clay-court tournaments.

“They are both amazing events but coming back from a big surgery is complicated and after having played a few tournaments I have discussed with my team that it is best for me to build on the progress and go back to practice,” said Wawrinka in a statement shared by the ATP website on Thursday, reports Efe.

“My goal is to find my highest level again and in order to do that I will keep working hard every single day,” added Wawrinka, who was forced to stay off the court for much of last year due to a knee injury.

Wawrinka intends to compete again once the clay-court season gets under way.

“I need to be patient and give my body the time it needs, but as of now my goal is to come back on clay,” he said.