Restore I cards given to Hindi adv committees: LS MP to Rajnath

New Delhi, Peeved over withdrawal of identity cards issued to the members of Hindi advisory committees, a Lok Sabha MP has said the move would hamper promotion and expansion of the official language and urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to restore the facility.

Hindi Advisory Committees review the use of Hindi language in official work in both the Union ministries and their attached and sub-ordinate offices.

In a letter to the home minister, the BJP’s Shimla MP, Virender Kashyap, said the members of the Hindi advisory committees of various ministries were given the home ministry identity cards ever since their constitution by the central government about 50 years ago.

However, on September 7, 2017, the department of official language, under the home ministry, had decided to withdraw the facility given to the non-official members of Hindi advisory committees, which work for the promotion of the official language, he said.

Kashyap said the identity cards issued to the members of the Hindi advisory committees help them function in better and efficient way and facilitate them at various levels.

Their withdrawal would hamper the promotion and expansion of the official language, he said.

“Keeping in view of the above facts, it is requested that facilities of providing home ministry identity cards to the members of the Hindi advisory committees of various central ministries may be restored at the earliest,” he said in the letter.