Making independent films is a lonely job: Sudhir Mishra

Mumbai, Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, a jury member for an upcoming movie awards, says he finds the younger talent inspiring as the Mumbai movie industry can be lonely for a person dabbling in independent films.

Mishra is on the jury of News18.com’s REEL Movie Awards with Farah Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, Sudhir Mishra and Nikkhil Advani. The awards, which will celebrate and honour the artistes who have enthralled the audiences with their outstanding creativity through excellent storytelling, will be held here on March 20.

“I wanted to be a part of this jury because the younger lot inspires me, I feel less lonely, otherwise the idea of making independent films is a lonely job if you look at the Mumbai film industry,” Mishra said in a statement.

“I’ve been around 30 years, trying to do what I want and it’s great that now the other are also joining in as well. Age is a superfluous factor in a director’s life and there’s always so much to learn and get inspired from all the time,” added the filmmaker, who is awaiting the release of “Daas Dev”.

The REEL Movie Awards will also have a curated panel discussion on future of content consumption and new age cinema, which will witness participation of dignitaries from popular OTT platforms. There will also be a performance by celebrated stand-up comedians.