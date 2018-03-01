Karti produced in court, CBI seeks 14 days of custodial interrogation

New Delhi, The CBI today produced Karti Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media case, before a Delhi court after the expiry of his one-day custody and sought extension of his custody by 14 days.

He was produced before Special Judge Sunil Rana who is hearing the demand of the agency seeking Karti’s 14 days custodial interrogation.

Karti’s mother Nalini Chidambaram, who is also a senior advocate, was seen sitting with him in the court. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is leading the team of advocates for Karti.

CBI had yesterday sought 15 days custody of Karti for his interrogation but the duty magistrate had remanded him to one-day police custody.

Karti was arrested yesterday at Chennai Airport on his return from the United Kingdom in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15 last year alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the union finance minister.