Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express to stop at Katpadi

DayAfter

Chennai,  The Southern Railway has announced stoppage of Shatabdi Express at Katpadi junction, with an aim to better serve passengers from Vellore district, on an ‘experimental basis’ for 6 months.

The stoppage at the Katpadi junction was formally flagged off by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker, M Thambi Durai in the presence of Commercial Taxes Minister, K C Veeramani, a press release said today.

The service is expected to benefit people of Vellore district and section of business class travellers, it said.

With this initiative, the Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express will have five stoppages including Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur, it added.