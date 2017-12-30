Hosting house party? Try these tips

Thinking of organising a party this New Year at home? Create a small creative selfie wall, prepare healthy snacks and more to pull off a great party at home without burning a hole in your pocket, say experts.

Rohit Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer, Klikly, and Omm Dev Sharma, Director, Maverick Buzz, have a few suggestions:

* Invitation: Sending invitation doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming. Create a nice and small GIF invitation cards for the party, to make it look more appealing and trendy.

* Lighting: Lighting is a mood-enhancer that beats the seasonal blues, especially in winter. So, using suitable lamp lights with yellow or gold shade bulbs can maintain the excitement. Go ahead, be artistic and warm up your house with string lights, lanterns, table lamps and fragrant candles.

* Seating arrangement: Everyone wants that extra warmth in winter. With a cozy setting, you can enhance the overall layout and make everyone feel at home. Go for online deals and get portable pouffes, cane chairs, soft cushions and bean bags.

Open your cupboards and look for relevant items such as old pillows, which can be adorned with lacy covers, and use thick rugs to cover the floor so that there is a feeling of warmness under your feet.

* Everyone is a photographer now: Create a small creative selfie wall and make this new year, the most memorable one.

* Tasty snacks are a must: Keep the menu list small but ensure’it’s delicious and make the guests nibble on hearty little bites like cottage cheese salad, quinoa and lentil salad, spinach multi-grain wrap, tofu rice meal and thalis with tawa rotis.

* Make twists and turns while the music plays: Music adds that missing flavour to an occasion and gets the place moving with energetic vibes. Music is the best mood-enhancer; keep it subtle and pleasant to boost up the excitement. Be your own DJ if you wish to take this up a notch, you can even hire an expert within budget.