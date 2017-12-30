Cold wave to continue unabated in J&K

The ongoing cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir will continue unabated until January 5, the weather office said on Saturday.

“We are expecting light rain and snow in the state after January 5. The present cold wave conditions are likely to continue until then,” a Met Department official said.

The minimum temperatures in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg on Saturday were minus 3.5, minus 5.5 and minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Leh was the coldest town in the state at a minus 13.8 followed by Kargil at minus 11.2 degrees Celsius,” the official said.

“In the Jammu region, Bhaderwah was the coldest at 1.4 degrees Celsius.”

Meanwhile, Jammu city recorded 7.6, Katra 7.8, Batote 4.1, Bannihal 2.3 and Udhampur 2 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures.