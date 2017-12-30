Over 22,700 online transaction fraud cases till December 21: Minister

Over 22,700 cases of transaction frauds related to “Credit Card, ATM or Debit Cards and Internet Banking” have been reported in 2017-18 till December 21, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that the online transaction frauds till December 21, 2017 involved a combined amount of worth over Rs 155 crore.

“Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the various ministries or departments of the government review the cyber security developments and threats on an ongoing basis and take measures as necessary in order to strengthen cyber resilience,” he said.