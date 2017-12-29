Mumbai rooftop pub fire kills 14

At least 14 people were killed, 21 others hurt when a major fire broke out in a pub in the Kamla Mills Compound here early on Friday, an official said.

The blaze was reported around 12.30 a.m. from a bistro The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant pub in The Kamla Trade House and quickly spread to another surrounding pub and a restaurant, said an official of BMC Disaster Control.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control around 6.30 a.m.

While the majority of the victims are reported to have perished on the spot, the firemen could rescue 10 others safely from the leaping flames. The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment.

The entire pub and the surrounding complex was full of patrons including many women and tourists thronging the fashionable area to unwind.

Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence and other charges for the fire, suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit.

There are many major corporate and media house offices situated in the posh Kamla Mills Complex whose working is likely to be affected on Thursday.