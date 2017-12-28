US dollar declines amid economic data

The US dollar fell against most major currencies as investors were digesting the latest economic data.

In late New York trading on Wednesday, the euro increased to $1.1897 from $1.1864 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to $1.3399 from $1.3379 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar rose to $0.7775 from $0.7728.

The dollar bought 113.25 Japanese yen, higher than 113.16 yen of the previous session. The US dollar lost to 0.9867 Swiss franc from 0.9893 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.2643 Canadian dollars from 1.2697 Canadian dollars.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index decreased in December, following a modest improvement in November. The Index now stands at 122.1, down from 128.6 in November.

The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, rose 0.2 per cent to 109.5 in November from 109.3 in October, according to the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday.

With last month’s modest increase, the index remains at its highest reading since June, and is now 0.8 percent above a year ago.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.25 per cent at 93.024 in late trading.