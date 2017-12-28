Hurricane Harvey relief fund gets $27 mn more

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund is disbursing an additional $27.6 million to provide relief for the flood victims in US’ Houston area, the Mayor’s Office has said.

This would bring the total distribution of money by the fund to $64.4 million.

Harvey struck on August 25 as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years.

It displaced hundreds of thousands of people and damaged some 200,000 houses in a path of destruction that stretched for more than 480 km.

The fund, which was founded by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, will distribute another $43 million or more in future rounds, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest grants would provide direct financial aid and services for an estimated 12,470 households with 71,328 individuals.

“As recovery and rebuilding efforts continue, new challenges and needs arise. The Fund is specifically designed to address these evolving needs,” said Turner.

The Houston area was hit by severe flooding, after receiving heavy rains.