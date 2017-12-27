Manchester United not the best team in the world: Mourinho

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho feels his club is currently not the best team in the world and the work to re-build a world-class side is still under process.

“One thing is a big club and another thing is a big football team. They are two different things,” the Portuguese tactician was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Tuesday.

“We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a football team that is not one of the best teams in the world. Manchester City buys full-backs for the price of strikers. When you speak about big football clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club,” Mourinho added.

The 54-year-old also feels that spending $349 million on transfers since last season has not been enough for the club.

“It is not enough. And the price for the big clubs is different from the other clubs. So the big, historical clubs are normally punished in the market for that history,” the EFL Cup, FA Community Shield and Europa League title winner with Manchester United said.

“When you tell (describe) a club like Manchester United, do you think Milan is not as big as us? You think they are not as big as we are? Do you think Real Madrid are not as big as we are? You think Inter Milan is not as big as we are? There are many big clubs and you say big clubs, I know what is a big club,” Mourinho added.