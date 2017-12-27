England trail by 135 runs on Day 2 of 4th Ashes Test

Alastair Cooks unbeaten century helped England score 192/2, trailing by 135 runs at stumps on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

Cook (104) and skipper Joe Root (49) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

The duo forged an unbeaten 112-run partnership to stabilise the England innings after Mark Stoneman (15) and James Vince (17) failed to do the job.

Cook was dropped on 66 by Australia skipper Steve Smith at first slip off Mitchell Marsh but after that he played sensibly and completed his ton.

Cook and Stoneman started the innings on a positive note but Stoneman was dismissed by Nathon Lyon in the 12th over.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood then trapped Vince leg before wicket to make it 80/2.

After that, Cook and Root came together and helped their team to bounce back strongly.

Earlier, Australia resumed at 244/3 and pacer Stuart Broad picked up 4/51 to send the hosts crashing to 327 all out. He was aided by James Anderson, his new-ball partner who ended with figures of 3/61.

Brief scores: Australia 327/10 against England 192/2 (Alastair Cook 104, Joe Root 49; Josh Hazlewood 1/39)