US-India ties in 2017: Modi-Trump chemistry apart, Washington bets big on New Delhi

Though the personal chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new US President Donald Trump was the highlight of India-US ties in 2017, what has come as a huge boost to bilateral relations towards the end of the year is the key strategic geopolitical role for India in the new US security strategy.

At the same time, New Delhi made it clear that its foreign policy remains independent when it went with the rest of the world in voting in the UN General Assembly against Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Despite a change of guard in Washington, the India-US global strategic partnership remained strong as ever and a warm hug marked the first-ever meeting between Modi and Trump at the White House in June this year.

While Trump said that bilateral ties have “never been stronger”, Modi said that both the countries were “committed to such a bilateral architecture that will take our strategic partnership to new heights”.

According to a joint statement, the two leaders “resolved to expand and deepen the strategic partnership between the countries and advance common objectives”.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that, together, the United States and India will provide strong leadership to address global challenges and build prosperity for their citizens in the decades to come,” the statement said.

And that is exactly what got reflected in the New Security Strategy (NSS) that Trump announced this month that sees India being mentioned no less than seven times.

“We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and stronger strategic and defence partner,” the NSS states. “We will seek to increase quadrilateral co