PBL 3: Hyderabad outclass North East in tie

Hyderabad Hunters defeated debutants and hosts North East Warriors 5-2 in a Premier Badminton League (PBL) tie at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Hyderabad’s Markis Kido Yoo Yeon Seong edged past Shin Baek Cheol and Kim Gi Jung 15-10, 13-15, 15-13 in the men’s doubles match.

Experienced South Korean Lee Hyun Il registered a 15-13, 11-15, 15-6 win against Ajay Jayaram as Hyderabad led 2-0.

Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain made it an unassailable 4-0 as she dismissed Michelle Li 15-9, 15-11 in the women’s singles contest which the southern side declared as its ‘Trump Match’, which, if won, gives two points.

Wang Tzu Wei opened the account for NE Warriors, although quite late. Playing the ‘Trump Match’ for the hosts, Wei won 11-15, 15-6, 15-6 against B. Sai Praneeth. Wei’s win made it 2-4 for the hosts.

Satwiksairaj and Pia Zebadiah and then outclassed Shin Baek Cheol and Prajakta Sawant of North East 15-8, 15-11 in the mixed doubles to wrap up a resounding victory for Hyderabad.