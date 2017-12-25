Modi inaugurates Metro’s Magenta line section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the new 12.64 km section of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line and along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a ride in the train.

The section connects Botanical Garden station in Noida to south Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir station.

The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section has nine stations. Apart from Kalkaji Mandir, all other stations are elevated.

Travel time between the two will be reduced from 52 minutes (Botanical Garden to Mandi House via Blue Line and onwards to Kalkaji on Violet Line) to 19 minutes on the Magenta Line.

The entire line, when complete, will run from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West.

Modi will also address the public later.