Katherine Heigl, husband recreate nude photo on anniversary

Actress Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by recreating a nude photograph that they took 12 years ago inspired by the 2001 movie “The Royal Tenenbaums”.

The images, posted side-by-side by the actress to Instagram, feature Heigl lounging in the tub while the musician wears a headband and holds a drink staring at the camera, reports people.com.

“A few things have changed since then,” said Heigl of the decade-plus since the first image was taken.

“I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man.”

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star, who married Kelley on December 23, 2007, said their relationship wasn’t picture perfect.

“I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night,” she wrote.

“But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbour. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan.”